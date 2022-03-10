A judge working the case of the former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, has requested extra security after alleged threats have been made on them.

The legendary UFC fighter was arrested after a highway chase finally led to him shooting at an alleged child molester. Velasquez unfortunately shot the wrong person (the suspected predators father) and is held on 10 different charges. Those charges include 1st degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Many MMA fighters around the community and UFC President Dana White have written to the judges of the case to get Velasquez out on bail. His bail hearing was denied as he was deemed too reckless and a threat to let out on bail. Unfortunately, the alleged predator Harry Eugene Goularte is out on bail at the moment.

While Velasquez’s actions were wrong, it’s commendable that he decided to take actions into his own hands, he just went about it in the worst possible way. He should have taken a different route instead of using a gun, but saying that Velasquez is a threat and not the accused child predator is a bit much. It is rumored that Goularte molested the young child over 100 times.

Cain Velasquez’s lawyer Mark Gerago’s cannot believe the outcome of the case to this point

“Forty years of doing this, I can’t believe the criminal justice system thinks this is the right outcome,” said Mark Geragos (H/T NBCBA). Many MMA fans around the world share the same stance that Velasquez’s lawyer has.

Former sheriff Mark Garcia is not surprised by the extra precaution the judge has taken in this case.

“No, I’m not surprised at all.You look at each and every case and you also do a threat assessment,” Garcia said. “And you come up with an idea and the tools necessary to provide them safety.”

The case has become a national story and many have come to the side of Velasquez. Only time will tell where the case leads to and the outcome.

