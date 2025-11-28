Joshua Van Boldly Predicts He’s Going To Knock Out Alexandre Pantoja Within Three Rounds At UFC 323: “I’m Going To Bring It”

Joshua Van is oozing with confidence ahead of the biggest fight of his career, boldly insisting he can do what no challenger has done before. Van is slated to challenge reigning UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event of UFC 323 on December 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“The Fearless” has enjoyed a near-perfect run in the promotion in just two years since his UFC debut. He first stepped into the Octagon at UFC Jacksonville in June 2023, scoring a split-decision win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

Apart from a third-round knockout loss to Charles Johnson at UFC Denver in July 2024, Van has dominated every other opponent he’s faced, including notable wins over fighters like Bruno Silva and Cody Durden.

The 24-year-old Burmese native earned his shot at gold with a thrilling unanimous decision win over former title challenger Brandon Royval at UFC 317 this past June, extending his UFC record to 8-1. Carrying the momentum of a five-fight win streak, Van now looks poised to put on a dominant showing against “The Cannibal”.

Joshua Van Promises To KO Alexandre Pantoja Within Three Rounds At UFC 323

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Joshua Van weighed in on his upcoming title clash against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 323. “The Fearless” spoke confidently about his preparation and strategy, predicting that he can finish the flyweight champion within three rounds.

Van also stressed that if the knockout doesn’t materialize, he’s fully geared to push the pace and deliver relentless pressure across all 25 minutes.

“I feel like I’m going to knock him out inside three rounds,” Joshua Van said. “If not, it’s going to be a war. You know that man is going to bring it, and I’m going to bring it. I’m thinking inside three rounds, but I’m well prepared for five rounds too, a five-round war. We can all make game plans and everything, but come fight day, it’s completely different. I’m well prepared for everything he’ll bring to the table, come fight night.”

If Van knocks out Pantoja, he’ll make history as the first fighter to ever finish him, a feat no one has achieved in 35 professional fights, with all five of “The Cannibal’s” losses coming by decision.

Pantoja enters UFC 323 carrying an eight-fight unbeaten run, highlighted by four successful title defenses against formidable contenders like Kai Kara-France, Kai Asakura, and Steve Erceg.