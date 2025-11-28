Joshua Van Reveals He Didn’t Change Anything for His UFC Title Fight Camp: “We didn’t bring in no new people”

UFC flyweight title contender Joshua Van has said that he hasn’t done much differently in his training camp for the biggest fight of his career at UFC 323.

In the co-main event of UFC 323, youngster Joshua Van has the chance to prove that he is the best flyweight on the planet. He has that opportunity because he will be going up against UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja, one of the best to ever hold the belt at 125 pounds. It’s a huge moment in the career of both men, as Pantoja tries to continue climbing the ‘flyweight GOAT’ ladder – even if it’ll be incredibly hard for him to catch Demetrious Johnson.

Joshua Van burst onto the scene in short order and it didn’t take long before fans and pundits alike were starting to recognize just how talented this guy was. He has only gotten better since then and while Van himself has said that he doesn’t want this to be an ‘old vs young’ kind of storyline, it’s hard not to compare and contrast the experience levels of the two men, especially at the championship level.

In a recent interview, Joshua Van had the following to say when asked about what he has done differently in this camp.

Joshua Van discusses UFC title fight camp

“We didn’t bring in no new people. I’m the type of guy that likes to focus on what I’m good at. I feel like that’s where a lot of people make a mistake, focusing on what he’s really good at and completely avoiding what they’re good at. I’m not going to make the same mistake. I’m working on what I’m really good at and still working on the ground game as well. Come December 6 we’re going to find out who’s the better man.”​