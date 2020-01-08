Josh Emmett Injured, Out Of UFC Raleigh Fight With Arnold Allen

Spread the word!













The upcoming UFC Raleigh event on Jan 25 has taken a major hit. According to MMA Junkie Josh Emmett has been forced off the card with an undisclosed injury.

Since coming up short against Jeremey Stephens, Emmett has been in fine form. The Team Alpha Male featherweight has won two straight in empatic fashion. He first brutally knocked out Michael Johnson at UFC Philadelphia in March 2019. Just a few months later he earned another KO win over Mirsad Bektic at UFC Sacramento. The win earned him a performance of the night performance and elevated him to #10 in the 145 rankings. He was hoping to continue his impressive run against up and coming British fighter Arnold Allen. Unfortunately that plan has taken a hit and the 25-year-old Englishman will now need to find a new opponent.

The TriStar fighter is riding one of the best win streaks in the division. Since joining the UFC in 2016 he has been absolutely flawless. Allen has won six straight and earned two performances of the night bonuses in the process. Last time out he picked up a career best win over the once great Gilbert Melendez at UFC 239. The win propelled him into the featherweight rankings where he currently sits at #15. UFC Raleigh would have given him a chance to earn another career best win and continue his rise up the rankings. Unfortunately, he won’t get that chance now. But hopefully the UFC can find a replacement opponent and keep the Brit on the card later this month.

Despite taking a hit UFC Raleigh is still strong, check out the full card below…

Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior Dos Santos

Michael Chiesa vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez

Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill

Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic

PRELIMINARY CARD

Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova

Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend

Felipe Colares vs. Montel Jackson

Lina Lansberg vs. Sara McMann

Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely

Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr

Nik Lentz vs. Nad Narimani