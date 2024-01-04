Josh Emmett echoes calls for title eliminator fight with UFC star Max Holloway: ‘He fought everyone but me’

Josh Emmett calls out Max Holloway following a devastating knockout win over Bryce Mitchell.

Following the first two back-to-back losses of his career, Emmett was in search of a win against Giga Chikadze, but the Georgian had to withdraw from the fight due to injury. Mitchell would take the fight on late notice and pre-fight opinion was split after Emmett’s recent outcomes and that he was now 38.

However, it would take Emmett just under two minutes to land a devastating right hand, knocking out Mitchell with a single shot. Mitchell would remain stiff in unconsciousness before begging to seize.

Josh Emmett calls out Max Holloway for future matchup

With the victory, Emmet places himself straight back into the mix at featherweight and could see himself straight back into a big fight.

Appearing on Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s podcast, Emmett specifically named Holloway as who he would like next.

“I want to get back to that title, that’s my goal,” Emmett said on the JAXXON PODCAST (h/t MMA Junkie). “I’m going to do whatever it takes to become a world champion, and I want to fight someone in front of me.

“In my opinion, the clearest shot to the title — and it would be the toughest fight as well — give me Max Holloway,” he continued. “He’s the No. 1 contender. I think it’s the right fight at the right time. That’s what I want. He was a phenomenal champion in and out of the Octagon. He’s a huge name, and he’s cleared out the entire division. He’s fought everyone but me. Let’s do it.”

Holloway is quickly running out of matchups at featherweight having already lost to Alexander Volkanovski three times but beating all other contenders he has faced.

Do you think the UFC should make Max Holloway vs. Josh Emmett?