Bryce Mitchell taking six-Month Hiatus After Horrifying KO Loss against Josh Emmett at UFC 296

Bryce Mitchell won’t be rushing back into the Octagon anytime soon.

Stepping up for a short-notice scrap with Josh Emmett at the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of 2023, ‘Thug Nasty’ suffered one of the most horrifying knockouts in UFC history. Lying on the cage floor in convulsions after eating a crushing right hand from Emmett, fans and fighters watching on were understandably concerned for the featherweight standout’s health.

Getting to see Josh Emmett knockout Bryce Mitchell live was insane pic.twitter.com/Ht6ow1v5pc — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) January 3, 2024

Luckily, Mitchell recovered enough to walk out of the Octagon under his own power.

Looking to take no chances following the undeniably scary moment, ‘Thug Nasty’ plans to sideline himself for the next six months.

“I’m on my own concussion protocol,” Mitchell told ESPN. “I’ll consult with my coaches, too, and we’re basically just saying, ‘You know, don’t spar for six months.’ I’ve got to [build a new house] and [expecting my first child], but then I’m right into my next training camp after that. The good thing is that I don’t have to rush into it.”

Bryce Mitchell’s Family Thought he was dead

After losing two of his last three bouts, Mitchell finds himself barely clinging to the No. 10 spot in the featherweight rankings. However, being pushed further away from a 145-pound title opportunity was the least of his concerns following the fight.

“The worst part is dealing with everybody afterwards, ‘cause they all thought I was dead,” Mitchell continued. “Everybody that I knew was crying. On the bright side, that was the easiest fight for me. I’ve never had a fight where I’ve come out feeling so great. I just woke up in the ambulance and barely remembered what happened. There’s no pain, I’m telling you. But everybody was crying and they thought I was dead; I’m not exaggerating” (h/t MMA Mania).

Still sitting at an impressive 16-2 in his mixed martial arts career, Mitchell is expected to make his return during the second half of 2024.