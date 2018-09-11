Josh Barnett Plans For MMA Return Next Year

Its been two years since former UFC heavyweight champion Josh Barnett has competed in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Barnett submitted Andrei Arlovski under the UFC banner in Germany, earning both Performance Of The Night and Fight Of The Night honors. Shortly after, Barnett had a falling out with the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and subsequently came to terms with a release from his UFC deal.

He’s currently a free agent and ready to listen to offers for an MMA return that interests him. Away from fighting, Barnett is active in the worlds of grappling and professional wrestling. He is a commentator for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) on AXS TV.

Barnett is also a part of Kazushi Sakuraba’s team for an upcoming four-team Quintet show. At the Quintet 3 open workouts, Barnett spoke about a possible MMA return. He said fans can expect to see him back sometime next year (quotes via MMA Fighting):