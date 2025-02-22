Joseph Parker makes short work of Martin Bakolie with dominant second round TKO – Highlights

Remaining in tonight’s co-main event setting despite the fall out of Daniel Dubois, Kiwi striker, Joseph Parker has continued his recent roughshot run through fellow heavyweight contenders, making incredibly short work of short-notice foe, Martin Bakolie, finishing the Congo veteran with a one-sided second round knockout after a sizeable knockdown.

Parker, who was scheduled to make his return this weekend in an IBF heavyweight title fight against defending champion, Dubois, saw his chance at gold scrapped after the Londoner fell off the card, citing illness.

And remaining on the massive event in Riyadh, Parker booked a showdown with Bakole on just days’ notice in Saudi Arabia, with the latter making a lengthy trip and multiple flights from Congo to the Middle East to appear at the event.

However, seeing his impressive winning spree spanning a stunning 10-fight winning run halted, Bakolie was stunned with a massive knockdown midway through the second round by Joseph Parker — which sent him flailing to the canvas.

And retaining his WBO interim heavyweight title tonight following a prior decision win over fellow main card feature, Zhilei Zhang, Parker was awarded the victory when Bakolie’s trainer, Billy Nelson.

Below, catch the highlights from Joseph Parker’s knockout win over Martin Bakolie