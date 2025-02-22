Zhilei Zhang suffers shock stoppage loss to Agit Kabayel in interim WBC title fight – Highlights

Former interim WBO heavyweight champion, Zhilei Zhang must once more build a head of steam off the back of his biggest career victory last time out — tonight dropping an eventual sixth round knockout loss against the unbeaten, Agit Kabayel in the pair’s interim WBC heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia.

Zhang, who entered tonight’s pairing with German-born contender, Kabayel off the back of a stunning fifth round knockout win over former undisputed WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder — had successfully played spoiler in a host of his recent fights.

Beyond losses to both Filip Hrgovic and incoming co-headliner, Joseph Parker, Zhang had twice toppled British heavyweight veteran, Joe Joyce with a pair of back-to-back knockout victories — ending any hopes of the former taking on Tyson Fury in the future.

And despite scoring a third round knockdown against foe, Kabayel tonight in Riyadh, Chinese veteran, Zhang was ultimately pushed a bridge too far by the 32-year-old — who would pour on the pressure and pace in the sixth round, landing a TKO victory with Zhilei Zhang unable to beat the standing 10-count after a barrage to the body.

Following his stoppage win, Kabayel was minted as the new interim WBC heavyweight champion, and saw the belt strapped around him by former undisputed world heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk.

Below, catch the highlights as Agit Kabayel stops Zhilei Zhang in Riyadh