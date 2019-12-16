Joseph Benavidez Rips Henry Cejudo For Calling Out Jose Aldo

Spread the word!













Joseph Benavidez has caught wind of UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo calling out Jose Aldo – and he’s not happy.

Benavidez has certainly put himself in the conversation for the next shot at the 125-pound title. However, with Cejudo now angling for a bantamweight title defense upon his return, it’s clear the flyweight title picture will continue to be held up even longer if Cejudo is allowed to retain his status as the division’s champion.

Taking to Twitter, Benavidez ripped into Cejudo for calling out Aldo, suggesting it’s clear “Triple C” doesn’t want to fight him.

“It’s obvious you don’t want to fight me and have no interest of going back down to flyweight. Just stop stringing shit along with the company and the division. I’m ready to Fight!”

It’s obvious you don’t want to fight me and have no interest of going back down to flyweight. Just stop stringing shit along with the company and the division. I’m ready to Fight! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 https://t.co/3pVBGdDjOY — Joseph Benavidez (@JoeJitsu) December 15, 2019

Aldo comes off a controversial decision loss to Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 over the weekend (December 14, 2019) which many thought he should’ve won. Cejudo seems dead set on fighting Aldo in Brazil come 2020, and UFC president Dana White likes what he hears. With that being said, it seems like there’s a very strong possibility that Cejudo faces Aldo upon his return from injury in early 2020.

