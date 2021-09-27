A pivotal bantamweight matchup between top contenders Jose Aldo and Rob Font is set to take place as the main event of a Dec. 4 UFC Fight Night card, in an extremely important fight for the division.

Aldo is back in the title hunt after back-to-back wins over Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera, following his loss to Petr Yan for the then-vacant bantamweight title at UFC 251. Before that, he had made his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes and lost in a controversial split decision.

Aldo will face an extremely dangerous Font, who just put on what was arguably the most dominant performance of his career over former champion Cody Garbrandt. The 34-year-old Font has shown no sign of slowing down anytime soon with four straight wins in the division.

Combate was the first to report the news of the booking, as both bantamweights have allegedly signed off on the fight. The Aldo vs. Font bout fills in some of the blanks of the bantamweight title picture.

Aldo and Font will compete just a couple of months after the anticipated interim bantamweight title bout between Yan and Cory Sandhagen set for UFC 267, though nothing is official just yet. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling had to withdraw from his title rematch with Yan due to an injury suffered in camp.

Many around the MMA community felt that Font got robbed of the interim title shot, but he’ll have a big opportunity to make another statement against Aldo. Both fighters will enter the octagon with plenty on the line in the stacked bantamweight division.

A win over Aldo would be arguably the biggest name-sake win of Font’s career, but Aldo is still looking to prove that he’s still as great as he ever was before after a pair of impressive showings in the octagon.

