Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan – UFC 251 Staff Predictions

The first of three title bouts at UFC 251 sees featherweight great Jose Aldo face off against Petr Yan the bantamweight belt recently vacated by retiring champion Henry Cejudo. Who will become the new 135lb champion? Let’s see what the LowKickMMA staff think…

Jordan Ellis: I am picking Petr Yan to stop Jose Aldo inside the distance at UFC 251. He is the future at bantamweight and I expect he will prove that tonight. Aldo is certainly capable of springing the upset despite being far past his prime heading into this fight. The Brazilian carries a considerable size advantage into the octagon and he will be Yan’s toughest test to date but it is a test Yan will pass with flying colours.

Prediction: Petr Yan

Ryan Galloway: I am going to take the veteran Aldo against Petr Yan in the bantamweight title fight. Aldo is much more experienced and has defeated higher calibre competition, due to this I think he is being overlooked by a lot of people and may pull a big upset tonight.

Prediction: Jose Aldo

Harry O’Connor: For me this one is a close fight, I think this will be Aldo’s last shot at gold in the UFC. I can see this being a very close affair on the feet. However, I think Yan’s youth and ruthlessness will earn him the title against Aldo. I can see Yan winning by KO in round 4.

Prediction: Petr Yan