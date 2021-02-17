Former UFC featherweight champion, Jose Aldo seems to be all in for a potential April showdown against former bantamweight titleholder, Cody Garbrandt — urging the Ohio puncher to sign the contract after a recent callout was issued to him.

Scoring his first victory since his move to 135-pounds back in December of 2019, Manaus favourite, Aldo snapped a three-fight skid — besting Ecuadorian finisher, Marlon Vera over three-rounds at UFC Vegas 17 in December.

Returning to winning ways, Aldo had dropped his final featherweight appearance to now-champion, Alexander Volkanovski in a hometown affair, prior to a close decision defeat to compatriot, Marlon Moraes at UFC 245.

Despite recent form, the veteran striker was inserted into a vacant bantamweight title fight at UFC 251 on ‘Fight Island’ last July, succumbing to fifth rounds strikes when paired with promotional-perfect standout, Petr Yan.

For former division kingpin, Garbrandt, a recent move to New Jersey to take his camp under the scrutiny of Mark Henry — brought with it a snapping of his own three-fight slide. Dropping the bantamweight crown to former teammate, T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 217 — Garbrandt would go on to suffer two consecutive knockout defeats to Dillashaw once again, before a first-round stoppage loss to Aldo’s compatriot, Pedro Munhoz.



Set to finally return after a debilitating case of COVID-19 as well as suffering a torn vein in his bicep which led to multiple blood clots, Garbrandt recently called for an April showcase against Aldo.



“I am creating the life of my dreams,” Garbrandt wrote. “Excited to get back in that steel cage @josealdojunior (Jose Aldo) how’s April sound? #VisionQuest“

In response to Garbrandt, Aldo posted a story on his official Instagram account, gauging the fan interest in a potential matchup against the former champion — before urging him to “sign the contract“.

Echoing Aldo’s calls for contracst to be issued, Garbrandt asked UFC president, Dana White to put the fight together.

“We doing this @josealdojunior @danawhite?? We both say send the contract.“

We doing this @josealdojunior @danawhite ?? We both say send the contracts 💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/o6jJRjsKrY — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) February 17, 2021

Following his highlight-reel, buzzer-beating knockout of Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 in June, Garbrandt was expected to challenge Deiveson Figueiredo for the undisputed flyweight title at UFC 255 in November, until Alex Perez replaced him on short-notice amid his novel coronavirus and bicep injury issues — with his flyweight division bow put on the backburner as a result