Despite a torn vein in his arm ruling him from his flyweight division debut title challenge opposite incumbent 125-pound best, Deiveson ‘Deus Da Garra’ Figueiredo, former bantamweight champion, Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt remains focused on finally matching with the Brazilian, as soon as March 6.



Initially scheduled to headline UFC 255 in November against Para finisher, Figueiredo in what would’ve been his flyweight division bow, Garbrandt, who recently began honing his skills under the renowned, Mark Henry — was forced to withdraw from the tie after he had suffered a torn vein in his arm in the weeks leading up to the clash.

Replaced by Team Oyama technician, Alex Perez, Garbrandt was sidelined as he recovered from the tear as well as a particularly debilitating case of COVID-19 which has left the Ohio native with blood clots months later.



For Figueiredo, the emerging fan-favourite scored his premier successful title defence against the above-mentioned, Perez, submitting the Lemoore native with a taut, quickfire guillotine at the UFC Apex facility showcase.

Speaking with ESPN MMA reporter, Brett Okamoto, devastating puncher, Garbrandt predicted Figeuriedo would make short work of upcoming title challenger, Brandon ‘The Assassin Baby’ Moreno at UFC 256 on December 12.



“I feel like (Deiveson) [Figueiredo] is gonna run over that kid [Brandon Moreno],” Garbrandt said. “That’s another lamb being led to the slaughterhouse, and that’s fine. Let him build up that hype, that ‘Holy sh*t, this kid is the real deal’. There will be no backing down from me. I’m excited for this fight.“



In a piece of matchmaking which earned its fair share of critics, Gabrandt, who has won just one of his last four Octagon appearances was slated to leapfrog the likes of both Moreno and Perez for the title challenge at flyweight, as well as former ACB titleholder, Askar Askarov.



Clearing up the originally believed bicep tear story, Garbrandt would go on to detail how he had in fact suffered a torn vein in his arm, caused by a blood clot – as he continues to deal with blood clots, fatigue, body aches and vertigo after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in August.

The 29-year-old knockout ace has yet to test flyweight water in his professional career, and ahead of a hopeful return to the Octagon on March 6, the former 135-pound best has shrugged off the questions of a potential dicey weight cut. Detailing his gameplan, Garbrandt spoke of his intentions to utilise a similar approach which seen him snatch the undisputed bantamweight crown from Dominick Cruz three years ago.



“I just think he smashes everyone in this division [other than me],” Garbrandt claimed. “These guys sit there in front of him, and that’s where he throws bombs. I move too much. I’m too quick. I’m in and out. These fighters don’t know how to fight backwards. Pressure is all they know. My gameplan will be how I fought Dominick Cruz.“



Finding his way back to the winner’s enclosure in June at UFC 250, Garbrandt scored one of the most memorable, spectacular knockouts of all-time with a massive, buzzer-beating right-hook to finish longtime contender, Raphael Assuncao.