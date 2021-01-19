Cody Garbrandt is still targeting a fight with Jose Aldo.

The former UFC bantamweight champion previously called for a fight with Aldo earlier this month as his planned flyweight title shot will likely be on the back burner as current champion Deiveson Figueiredo is set to take on Brandon Moreno in a rematch later this year.

And having dealt with COVID-19 as well as injuries in recent months, “No Love” is now healthy and looking to fight Aldo in April in the meantime.

“I’m targeting a fight with Jose Aldo in April – that’s what I’m shooting for,” Garbrandt told MMA Fighting. “I had the title fight at 125, I’m the next in line, but obviously they have to do the rematch. I’m not going to sit and wait eight months. It’s not something I want to do. So I feel like staying at 135 and fighting Jose Aldo will be a great matchup. It’s a fight a lot of fans can get behind.

“I feel my best performances are in front of me, so why not challenge yourself with a Jose Aldo? He’s still dangerous. He’s still there. He’s down in [my] weight class now. He’s coming off a win, I’m coming off a win. We’re both in the top five, so I think it’s the perfect fight to make.”

Garbrandt snapped a three-fight losing skid following an emphatic second-round knockout of Raphael Assuncao last summer. Aldo did the same when he outpointed Marlon Vera at UFC Vegas 17 last month.

And while Garbrandt respects Aldo and his overall body of work, he still feels he is the superior fighter.

“Aldo’s game,” Garbrandt said. “You don’t get those accolades that he’s achieved, the accomplishments that he’s achieved without being one of the best. That’s what I’m here to prove, that I am the best. I just see him as an opponent. It’s business.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him, but I know I’m the far superior fighter skill wise, speed, power, conditioning, and that’s what I want to test myself with. I know I’ll knock him out. I’m excited for that fight.”

Garbrandt even has his plan for 2021 mapped out following a potential win over Aldo.

“I’m not going to sit and wait,” Garbrandt added. “I’m not going to cut to 25 for a contender shot when I already have a title shot. So go fight a legend in Jose Aldo. Go get him in my cap.

“Knock him out – just stay sharp and get ready for the winner of Figgy and Moreno in August or September, and then fight whoever wins out of Petr [Yan] and [Aljamain] Sterling towards the end of the year, maybe a December card. That’s my plan.”

It’s certainly not a bad plan. Whether it pans out that way remains to be seen, though.

