Report – Ex-UFC champion Jose Aldo set for professional boxing debut on February 10. in Brazil

Former undisputed UFC featherweight champion, Jose Aldo is set for his transition to professional boxing on February 10. next in his native Brazil, after the Manaus favorite called time on his professional mixed martial arts career at the tail-end of last year.

Aldo, a former UFC featherweight champion and bantamweight title challenger, is set to feature at a boxing event at the Upper Arena at Nova Uniao’s training facility, according to an initial report from MMA Fighting, with an opponent or weight class yet to be determined for the former mixed martial arts champion’s debut.

The 36-year-old has trained his boxing continuously in the past number of years in tandem with his move to the bantamweight ranks back in 2019, focusing on a punching heavy approach to his standup game, instead of heavily utilzing kicks.

Jose Aldo’s last MMA walk came at UFC 278 back in August of last year

Last featuring professionally in mixed martial arts on the main card of UFC 278 at the end of August in Salt Lake City, Utah – Aldo suffered a unanimous decision loss against Georgian wrestler, Merab Dvalishvili.

Prior to that loss, Aldo had managed to turn in a string of consecutive victories at the bantamweight limit of 135lbs.

Rebounding from a vacant title challenge loss to Petr Yan in the summer of 2020, Jose Aldo would defeat Marlon Vera over three rounds, before beating compatriot, Pedro Munhoz.

In his final professional mixed martial arts win to date, Jose Aldo defeated Rob Font in a main event clash back in December 2021, before returning in his subsequent retirement loss to Dvalishvili.

The inaugural UFC featherweight champion, Aldo last competed at 145lbs in 2019, losing to current champion, Alexander Volkanovski – which snapped a two-fight winning run against both Jeremy Stephens, and Renato Moicano. Aldo ended his mixed martial arts career boasting a 31-8 record.