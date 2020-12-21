Jose Aldo is not only targeting TJ Dillashaw.

Aldo returned to the win column as well as earned his first victory at bantamweight when he outpointed Marlon Vera over three rounds in the UFC Vegas 17 co-headliner last night.

Following the win, Aldo called for a fight with the former bantamweight champion in Dillashaw who will be eligible to return to action starting next month.

Aldo later clarified his callout was nothing personal either as he believes it’s a fight that simply makes sense for everyone.

However, should the UFC decide on a different opponent for Dillashaw, Aldo has three other names in mind.

“I think the category has new names coming up,” Aldo told AG Fight (via BJ Penn). “There’s TJ Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz, Frankie Edgar, who has a fight with Cory Sandhagen.

“If it isn’t (Dillashaw), it could be Dominick too, it could be anyone. We have to be busy, to draw attention to our category. Or even (Henry) Cejudo himself, if he comes back, we are willing to make this fight.”

The name that stands out in particular is Cruz — even if he is slated to face Casey Kenney at UFC 259 on March 6.

Cruz was the bantamweight champion at WEC as well as the UFC at the same time Aldo was featherweight champion in those organizations.

It led to many fans wanting to see a fight between the pair at some point. While both fighters are seemingly past their prime, it would still be a fascinating matchup even in 2021.

Then again, so would the other options Aldo mentioned other than Edgar who he has already defeated twice, albeit at featherweight.

Who do you want to see Aldo face next?