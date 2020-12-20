Jose Aldo has explained why he is gunning for a fight with former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw after picking up his first win in the division by beating Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC Vegas 17 on Saturday night.

Aldo has suffered successive defeats to Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan since dropping down to 135lbs. Last night he went in search of his first bantamweight win against #15 ranked contender Vera who was coming off one of the biggest wins of his career over Sean O’Malley at UFC 252.

After an even first two rounds, Aldo was able to dominate the final stanza with his wrestling, riding the back of his opponent for the entire five minutes before being awarded 29/28 scorecards by all three judges.

Post-fight he called out TJ Dillashaw who is set to return from a two-year drug ban early next year. Speaking to media afterward ‘The King of Rio’ explained why he wants to take on Dillashaw next, he said.

“I don’t have anything personally with T.J. I just want to make a great fight for the fans. I think T.J. is a great former champion. I think this fight makes sense for everybody.”

Aldo was happy to relish the moment rather than think too much about what may come next.

“I’m so happy for today,” Aldo said. “I think I needed to give a great show for the fans and the win, because sometimes, I’ve made a great show but I’ve lost.”

“Of course, I have a lot of pressure on top of my shoulders. But I’m still training hard and I still want to fight and I want to win,” Aldo added. “Last year, (I) was here in the same time in December, but I lost (to) Marlon (Moraes). I’m here this year and I won. I’m here.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you want to see Jose Aldo vs. TJ Dillashaw?