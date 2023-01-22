Jose Aldo reveals Conor McGregor sent ‘Red panties’ to his room, now consider each other friends

Former UFC featherweight champion, Jose Aldo, revealed that former foe Conor McGregor once left underwear outside his hotel room.

Last night during the broadcast of UFC 283, it was revealed that MMA legend Jose Aldo would be inducted in the to UFC’s hall of fame. The former WEC and UFC champion was brought to tears as the announcement was made in front of a roaring crowd in Aldo’s hometown of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jose Aldo speaks candidly during press conference

Following the news, Aldo would speak to media and when reflecting on his career, it didn’t take long for McGregor’s name to be brought up. The pair shared an infamous rivalry, which had some serious heat but looking back, Aldo couldn’t help but laugh when sharing a story of when the Irishman left a pair of ‘red panties’ outside his hotel room.

“It was just light-hearted fun,” Aldo said. “We were in [a hotel] in Las Vegas, window-to-window. It was the night I beat Frankie Edgar [at UFC 200]. He just sent [a pair of red panties] out as a light-hearted joke. I didn’t do anything with it but maybe I could get my Mrs to wear it or something.”

Aldo would continue, saying that he and McGregor now exchange dms and would even consider each other friends

“I do have a lot of respect for him, we are friends,” Aldo said. “We even follow each other on Instagram and we exchange dialogue on there.”

“It’s usually good stuff, he’s just coming out of a big injury. So, we just [talk] about stuff like that. He has a massive impact on the sport but it’s usually good stuff we talk about.”

How did you react seeing the Jose Aldo announcement?