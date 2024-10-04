“This fire is back again” – Jose Aldo Eyes UFC Gold After 307 Victory Against Mario Bautista

Following a dominant performance against Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301, Jose Aldo signed a new deal with the promotion and is now setting his sights on once again becoming a world champion.

On Saturday, ‘Junior’ will seek another big win when he meets Mario Bautista at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. Speaking about his return to the Octagon during Wednesday’s UFC media day, Aldo had hoped to walk straight into a bantamweight title fight in his next outing.

Instead, he’ll be tasked with taking out the division’s No. 11 ranked contender.

“I even thought I could go straight for the title, but it didn’t happen, but as I said, I accept any challenge,” Aldo said during UFC 307 media day on Wednesday. “This is my life, to fight and win regardless of the opponent, Mario or Jonathan. Since the UFC put him, I have to fight. If that’s what I want to become champion, then I’ll face anyone” (h/t MMA Fighting).

While Aldo has respect for Bautista and what he’s accomplished inside the Octagon thus far, the former featherweight king firmly believes that he’s levels above the streaking standout.

“I see this as another test,” Aldo said. “They were testing me last time to see if I still wanted this or not. Like it or not, I have a different level. It’s another test to me to get closer to the belt, which is my goal.”

Jose Aldo laments his performance against merab dvalishvili in 2022

With a win over Bautista in The Crossroads of the West, Jose Aldo hopes he’ll curry enough favor with the promotion to earn a rematch with reigning bantamweight champ Merab Davalishvili. Before ‘The Machine’ captured the 135-pound crown last month via a dominant decision victory over Sean O’Malley, he bested ‘Junior’ at UFC 278 two years ago.

Aldo recognizes that his performance against Dvalishvili was not his best and he’s eager to get another crack at the Georgian, especially with him laying claim to the bantamweight belt.