Jose Aldo Comments On Controversial Loss To Marlon Moraes

One of the biggest talking points coming out of UFC 245 this past weekend (Sat. December 14, 2019) was Jose Aldo’s loss to Marlon Moraes.

Aldo and Moraes went three rounds in the bantamweight division, the former’s debut at the weight class, which resulted in a controversial decision win for Moraes. However, the majority of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community seems to believe Aldo was robbed of a decision victory.

Now, taking to Instagram, Aldo has broken his silence on the matter. Aldo shared the Verdict global scorecard, which shows how spectators around the world scored the fight, which showed the majority believing he should’ve gotten the nod. The former featherweight champ said he’s still trying to figure out how the judges could’ve possibly scored it the way they did.

“Respect always! But so far I’m trying to see where this result came from?” Aldo said.

While Aldo may have suffered defeat in his bantamweight debut, division champion Henry Cejudo and UFC president Dana White seem okay to treat his performance as a victory. Cejudo has been vocal about wanting to fight Aldo next, calling him out for a 2020 showdown in Brazil. As for Dana White, he seems on board for the idea.

What do you think about Aldo’s comments on his loss to Moraes? Do you think Aldo should’ve been given the nod?