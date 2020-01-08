Jorge Masvidal Would Prefer Conor McGregor Fight Over The Title Shot

Spread the word!













2019, the breakout year for Jorge Masvidal got him recognised as one of the biggest MMA stars of the recent times. He has a good number of options in 2020 too, and is well aware of it. Now all he needs to do is sit back and watch how the chips fall.

Despite being the top contender to take on Kamaru Usman for the welterweight division championship, his name value is such that he is in a good position to ask for a bout against Conor McGregor as well. The Irish star makes a return to the octagon against Donald Cerrone, on January 18, 2020 at UFC 246, in T-Mobile Arena.

Although Masvidal has both the options available to him, in a recent interview to the press he made it clear who he would like to fight first. In his opinion, there’s not much juice left in Coral McGregor and he won’t continue to be an elite name for very long. Therefore, if ‘The Notorious’ goes on to beat the ‘Cowboy’ in Las Vegas on Jan 18, he would like to face the Irish man first. UFC being one of the most regularly bet on Martial sports throughout the world, the fight is expected to draw a large amount of betting interest at bookmaking portals everywhere.

Masvidal believes it’s a fairly straightforward choice

Making an appearance on the Ariel Helwani’d MMA Show, Masvidal said he would go for the Conor fight as it would not be available to him in the future. He believes that Usman will always be available and the fight against him is going nowhere. If not Usman, someone else will have that belt and he would fight that other person instead.

He further informed that there is a good possibility that he will attend the UFC 246 battle between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone. In his opinion, it will give him an opportunity to watch his potential next fighter’s moves first hand. He also clarified that he will not chase the McGregor fight too aggressively in the event that Irishman does win that bout, leaving the onus of making the fight happen on McGregor instead.

Masvidal made it pretty clear that he would like to fight McGregor because it would be a big-money fight, but wouldn’t like to face anyone who isn’t interested in going up against him. He accepted McGregor is a two-time division champion and holds an impressive record; so their bout will inevitably be a sell-out affair and a violent one too.

Usman fight will happen if McGregor’s doesn’t materialize

In the event that McGregor fight doesn’t happen, Masvidal informed that he’d be more than happy to go ahead and fight Usman to win his first ever undisputed UFC championship. Usman on the other hand has stayed unbeaten ever since he joined the UFC, delivering 11 straight wins. He has been continuously taunting Masvidal after successfully defending his title against Colby Covington in December. Masvidal would be more than keen to give him a reply in the ring.