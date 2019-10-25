Jorge Masvidal Wishes Ben Askren Good Luck Against Demian Maia

It’s no secret that Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren don’t like one another. The pair initially fought earlier this year at UFC 239, where “Gamebred” shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world.
Opening up the first round with a flying knee, Masvidal was able to knock out Askren – who shot in on an immediate takedown attempt – in just five seconds. The knockout was officially the fastest in UFC history. Even after the fight, the bad blood between Masvidal and Askren continues to flow. However, things recently took a different tune.
Amidst the controversy surrounding Nate Diaz pulling from his scheduled UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) meeting with Masvidal next week, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman volunteered to step in. Usman is already scheduled to defend his 170-pound title against Colby Covington in December.
This sparked a response from Masvidal, who claims Usman didn’t want to fight him on the UFC 244 card before the Diaz fight was booked.
Askren then jumped in, concurring with Masvidal, noting he doesn’t think Usman will fight Masvidal on such short notice.
Masvidal then continued to taunt Usman off of Askren’s Tweet, wishing “Funky” good luck ahead of his welterweight clash with Demian Maia in Singapore tomorrow morning.
