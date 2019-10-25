Jorge Masvidal Wishes Ben Askren Good Luck Against Demian Maia

Spread the word!













It’s no secret that Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren don’t like one another. The pair initially fought earlier this year at UFC 239, where “Gamebred” shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world.

Opening up the first round with a flying knee, Masvidal was able to knock out Askren – who shot in on an immediate takedown attempt – in just five seconds. The knockout was officially the fastest in UFC history. Even after the fight, the bad blood between Masvidal and Askren continues to flow. However, things recently took a different tune.

Amidst the controversy surrounding Nate Diaz pulling from his scheduled UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) meeting with Masvidal next week, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman volunteered to step in. Usman is already scheduled to defend his 170-pound title against Colby Covington in December.

This sparked a response from Masvidal, who claims Usman didn’t want to fight him on the UFC 244 card before the Diaz fight was booked.

Stfu you wouldn’t fight me with 7 weeks notice. You not fighting me on 10 days notice https://t.co/nZl0kP75tR #supernecessary https://t.co/tQORzsfgBC October 24, 2019

Askren then jumped in, concurring with Masvidal, noting he doesn’t think Usman will fight Masvidal on such short notice.

Marty is lying. He won’t fight Jorge — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2019

Masvidal then continued to taunt Usman off of Askren’s Tweet, wishing “Funky” good luck ahead of his welterweight clash with Demian Maia in Singapore tomorrow morning.

Wow. Even Ben can smell your bull shit @USMAN84kg all the way from Singapore stfu you p***y and go drive your face into someone’s crotch. Good luck this weekend Ben #theresurrection https://t.co/B8NlW7s80O — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 25, 2019

