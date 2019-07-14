Kamaru Usman Says ‘Slow Down’ On Jorge Masvidal Title Shot Talk

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal has been the talk of the mixed martial arts (MMA) community as of late.

“Gamebred” picked up a nasty five-second knockout victory last week over Ben Askren. Masvidal nailed “Funky” with an immediate flying knee to record the fastest knockout in UFC history. With back-to-back vicious knockout wins (his first being against Darren Till in London earlier this year), many have speculated that Masvidal could be next in line for the title shot.

However, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says to pump the breaks on that talk. Speaking to TMZ Sports recently, Usman was asked about Masvidal possibly being next in line for the title shot. “The Nigerian Nightmare” said that decision isn’t up to him, and he fights who the UFC puts in front of him (via MMA News):

“Slow down people. Slow down, slow down. Listen, that’s not necessarily up to me. That’s up to the company. My job is to prepare whoever they throw in front of me next, take care of them and continue my title reign. So I don’t care who they put in front of me. If it’s him, if it’s Colby, if it’s Woodley, if it’s Ponzinibbio.”

When asked if he minds facing Masvidal or not, Usman admitted that he doesn’t, but again reiterated that he simply fights who the promotion puts in front of him:

“Yeah I don’t mind. I don’t care. Like I said, it’s not up to me it’s up to the company. I’ll take anybody.”

Who do you think will be next to challenge Usman for the welterweight title? Is Masvidal deserving of the shot?