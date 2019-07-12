Jorge Masvidal Opens As Betting Favorite Over Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal has opened as the betting favorite in a potential fight with Conor McGregor.

Following his viral flying knee knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239 this past weekend, Masvidal’s stock has continued to rise and rise. Striking while the iron is hot, “Gamebred” decided to call out McGregor, labeling the Irishman as an easy payday.

“I want [Conor] McGregor,” Masvidal said. “I want to break his face. I think that’s an easy paycheck. He’s got these cash symbols written all over his face for me. I just don’t see it going his way if I’m honest with you.”

While McGregor has yet to respond, one oddsmaker has already started posting odds for a potential fight between the two. In what may come as a surprise to some, BetOnline have Masvidal as a -160 favorite. McGregor, meanwhile, is a +140 underdog.

Of course, it’s not the first time the former UFC double champion has opened as an underdog. It was the same case for his fights against Dustin Poirier, Chad Mendes and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It would also be interesting to know whether these odds are for a lightweight bout or a welterweight bout, given that both fighters have competed in those weight classes before.

Regardless, do you think these odds are surprising? Or do you think Masvidal being the favorite was expected?