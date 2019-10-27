Jorge Masvidal Wants Demian Maia To Save Retirement Fight For Him

Spread the word!













Demian Maia’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career is winding down, and when the Brazilian decides to hang his gloves up for good, Jorge Masvidal wants to be the man to fight him in his last bout.

Earlier today (Sat. October 26, 2019) Maia picked up a big submission victory over Ben Askren. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace choked Askren out in the third round of their UFC Singapore main event. Now, according to Masvidal’s manager, Ibrahim Kawa, Masvidal has informed him he wants to fight Maia in the latter’s retirement fight, running things back from their initial meeting.

“Just spoke to @GamebredFighter and he wants maia to save his last fight for him. Says after he wins the gold he will give him his shot. He really wants to run that one back.”

Maia and Masvidal initially met back at UFC 211 in 2017. It was a welterweight title eliminator that would’ve seen the winner challenge Tyron Woodley for the 170-pound title next. Maia was able to pick up the split decision victory on the night, going on to lose to Woodley in their title fight at UFC 214.

Following his defeat to Maia, Masvidal suffered another decision loss to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, before embarking on his current two-fight win streak. Now, “Gamebred” will main event UFC 244 next week against Nate Diaz for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. Despite all the controversy, the fight will, in fact, happen.

What do you think about Masvidal wanting to be the man to fight Maia in his retirement fight?