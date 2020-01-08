Jorge Masvidal Wants To Break Georges St-Pierre’s Face

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is all about the money at this point in his career, and rightfully so.

“Gamebred” comes off of a Fighter Of The Year run in 2019, knocking out three high-level opponents and capturing the first-ever Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. Now, Masvidal has made a compelling case to receive the next shot at the 170-pound title. However, there are plenty of other big money options out there for Masvidal.

One of those options being a clash with Conor McGregor. Recently, McGregor noted that he likes the idea of several matchups at 170 pounds, and is even eying the division’s championship. Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Masvidal called McGregor’s welterweight title aspirations “cute.”

“It’s cute, man. Conor, it’s cute. It’s just cute. It’s basically where it’s at. You don’t do nothing at 170. You have some type of power at 155. You could skip, I don’t know who and what. At 155, that’s cool. But at 170, that wouldn’t even be a conversation, just based on his record alone. He’s like one and one at 170.

“And on top of it, he’d have to go through me to get the title shot. I dictate who gets the next title shot and when. And that’s just simple. If I’m fighting Conor, then maybe somebody else gets the title shot. If I’m not fighting Conor, then I’m fighting right for this title. Well then, I’m having fucken owl soup.”

In regards to other possible money fights out there, the topic of Georges St-Pierre continues to come off the lips of many top UFC stars. Masvidal said he’s open to fighting “GSP,” and would love to break his face in the process.

“Well, they’ve said this about me, that I resurrect fighters and then I retire them again. So, I wouldn’t mind if GSP jumped on that campaign. In all honestly, as a competitor, I want to fucking break his face. I want to go out there and give him everything I got. But I respect the time what he’s done. Then he took I don’t know how many years off, came back, beat Bisping for the legitimate middleweight title. Dude’s a stud. He’s a fucking animal, bro. I would put everything into my being, into my soul, to end this individual, because he’s that good.

“He’s the type of fighter, this shit would require a nice training camp, isolation away from the world and just focus on the task, just day in and day out, cause he’s a hell of competitor, and I’m not taking a back seat to nobody in this division. So, I would love it. You can’t compare Usman to GSP or nothing. Even if he’d be a bad style for GSP or not – which I don’t think he is – you couldn’t compare them.

“And then after GSP because of the sheer volume and stuff, I definitely throw my boy Woodley in there, Robbie Lawler as well. I mean, welterweight has just had some psychopaths in that weight class that are just mean individuals, that are athletic as hell. I mean, Robbie was just sheer violence when he had that title. Same thing with Woodley, man.

“With Woodley, all it takes is one shot and the fight is over. And he can wrestle his ass off too. So, there’s just some great studs, man. I think I got in the “who guy” – shit, I think I got the easy draw, man. I used to fuck with my boy T-Wood and Robbie man. I think my work’s cut for me obviously, I don’t take nobody lightly that has two hands.”

What do you think about a potential fight between Masvidal and St-Pierre?