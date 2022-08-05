UFC welterweight, Jorge Masvidal, has stated he would like to ‘break’ Khamzat Chimaev‘s face, claiming that he’s unimpressed with the Chechen so far.

Ever since he first hit MMA fans screens back in 2020, it was insantly apparent that Khamzat Chimaev was a special prospect, as made quick work of two UFC opponents in just 10 days. Chimaev’s talent was far beyond the level of someone just a few years into his MMA career and fans quickly began clamouring to see him matched up with a higer caliber level of opposoiton.

‘Borz’ would find such an opponent he would face former title challenger and at the time No.3 ranked Gilbert Burns. The pair engaged in an all-out war, exchanging firepower for the entire 15 minutes. Both men would hurt one another, forcing themselves to reach another level of mental fortitude, ultimately though, Chimaev would do enough to earn a hard-fought decision win.

Jorge Masvidal Unimpressed with Chimaev

Many have praised the performances that Chimaev has displayed in the Octagon, but two time challenger and ‘BMF’ champion, Jorge Masivdal says he hasn’t seen anything that warrants his praise.

“That [Gilbert Burns fight] was supposed to be his coming out party and It didn’t go according to plan,” Masivdal said to MMAFighting. “Lotta people feel that Gilbert won that fight, a lot of people still think Gilbert won that fight.”

“I don’t really think Khamzat is as good as they say, you know I’m more of a seer to become a believer and I haven’t seen anything that makes me become a believer in this guy yet. I personally would love to break his face, once he’s selling pay-per-views and shit like that, I wouldn’t mind breaking his f*cking face.”

If Chimaev beats Nate Diaz in their upcoming bout, the likely outcome is that he would then go on to face champion Kamaru Usman, but Masivdal is a big name and him taking on Chimaev would be a massive fight.

Jorge Masvidal talking ot MMAFighting’s Mike Heck

