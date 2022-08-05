The UFC’s ‘BMF’ champion, Jorge Masvidal “wouldn’t be shocked” if his former foe Nate Diaz stops surging contender Khamzat in their upcoming fight in September.

The MMA world had very mixed reactions to the announcement that Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev had agreed terms to fight in a five-round non-title main event at UFC 279. Some credited Diaz for his fighting spirit, taking on one of the best prospects the UFC has ever seen, but others felt genuine concern for Diaz who would be taking on the younger, fresher, and more in-form fighter.

One man who believes that Diaz’s experience and toughness could be the deciding factor is Jorge Masvidal. ‘Gamebred,’ in recent interview with Mike Heck of MMAFighting, stated that he felt Diaz’s notorious cardiovascular endurance could see him overtake and stop Chimaev’s surging hype train.

“They probably wanted to pair Diaz with someone that stylistically isn’t the best,” Masvidal said to MMAFighting. “So they gave him a boring a** Russian who’s probably just going to try and hug his legs and sniff his crotch. I think Khamzat probably wins but I could see Nate putting him away in round four or five cause Khamzat doesn’t have that gas tank, doesn’t have that experience and I think he gets too in the moments and wasting energy doing stupid sh*t.”

“Nates gonna conserve all that energy and get in his face when it counts, so I think probably, Khamzat should win but I wouldn’t be surprised if Nate stops his a**.”

Jorge Masvidal & Nate Diaz

Masvidal and Diaz squared off back in back in 2019 for the ‘BMF’ title, headlining UFC 244. ‘Gamebred’ would stop Diaz via a controversial doctors stoppage, but up until that point had dominated and dropped Diaz.

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal?