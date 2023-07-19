Former two-time undisputed welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal is approaching three months of retirement from mixed martial arts competition, however, claims that if he is approached with a significant payday to snap his hiatus from combat sports, he would likely consider a comeback.

Masvidal, who sported the number eleven rank in the official welterweight pile at the time of his retirement from mixed martial arts competition, most recently co-headlined UFC 287 back in April in his native, Miami, Florida.

Slumping to his fourth consecutive loss, the veteran American Top Team staple dropped a one-sided unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns in ‘The Sunshine State’.

The defeat came off the back of a decision loss to arch-rival, Colby Covington, as well as a pair of championship fight defeats to former kingpin, Kamaru Usman – the second of which in a brutal second round KO also on home soil.

Confirming his intentions to retire from active competition with immediate effect, Masvidal, who has since turned his hand to promoting fights and events himself, claimed he would not stick around as a gatekeeper if he was uncompetitive with his welterweight peers.

Jorge Masvidal believes he will likely make a return to fighting in the future

However, addressing his immediate fighting future, Masvidal admitted that while he is still retired, he could be persuaded to make a return for a rather lucrative paycheck.

“Could I say that I’m retired for life? I could never say that I wouldn’t come back because I’ve been doing this (fighting) for 20 years – [it’s] all I’ve known for 20 years,” Jorge Masvidal told Chamaktar Sandhu during a recent interview. “I think at some point, I will come back. I just – I don’t see it anytime soon.”

“Let’s say, the biggest paycheck I’ve ever gotten in my life, multiply that by like 10, then yeah [I would return to MMA],” Jorge Masvidal explained. “Who am I to say no to generational wealth? But as of right now, for fighting even any of those names that you mentioned, I don’t – I don’t care, bro. I’m alright.”