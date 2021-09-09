UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal will join former U.S. President Donald Trump on the Triller Fight Club commentary team this weekend, for the highly-anticipated Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort boxing event.

This adds yet another out-of-MMA accolade for Masvidal, who began his first journey as a fight promoter with Gamebred Fight Championships. He’s also planning on a return to the UFC later this year. Masvidal has reportedly targeted potential matchups with Nick Diaz and Leon Edwards.

Triller announced Masvidal’s addition to the telecast via a press release, for the event that also includes big fights like Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz. Masvidal is coming off of back-to-back losses against UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal is a big fan of the former president and joined him on the campaign trail in Florida during the buildup to the 2020 presidential election. He was also a big part of the ‘Latinos for Trump’ coalition in his home state and continues to support Trump ahead of a potential 2022 presidential bid.

Masvidal has also hinted at a potential to move to boxing before his career ends, calling out both Logan and Jake Paul. Masvidal also is well-known for his boxing inside the UFC octagon, including in his big knockout over Darren Till.

Masvidal hasn’t made many appearances in the commentary scene of combat sports. He obviously is a veteran of the fight game and will provide analysis on Silva vs. Ortiz; in a fight featuring a pair of his former UFC colleagues.

Triller seems content in having Trump as a part of the broadcasting team and even had him call in as a part of the pre-fight press conference. Regardless, this weekend is sure to feature plenty of big personalities like Masvidal to hype up the event.

What are your thoughts on Jorge Masvidal joining the Triller broadcast team alongside former U.S. president Donald Trump?