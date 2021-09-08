It’s been 10 years since Evander Holyfield fought in a boxing ring, but he looks like his physique hasn’t changed ahead of his short-notice boxing match with Vitor Belfort in place of the ill Oscar De La Hoya.

Holyfield held an open workout ahead of his return to the ring this weekend, as he gets ready to face Belfort in a boxing exhibition in Hollywood, FL. The bout will be the main event for a Triller Fight Club promotion, featuring former UFC standouts Belfort, Anderson Silva, and Tito Ortiz.

Last time Holyfield stepped in the ring back in 2011, he knocked out Brian Nielsen before calling it a career. He’s stepping in for De La Hoya on just days’ notice after De La Hoya tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced moderate symptoms during a recent hospital stay.

Holyfield worked out in front of a small media presence, along with interviewing with Triller ahead of the fight. He looked and sounded like someone who is fighting for the right reasons and is excited for the opportunity to compete once again.

“They needed someone to fight, and they asked me and I accepted. If you do things right, it’ll work out for you,” Holyfield said during a pre-workout interview. “It took a couple of years for me to start looking in shape. When I started to age, I didn’t quit.”

This isn’t the first time that Holyfield has looked to defy the odds despite his age. At 48 years old, he won the then-vacant WBF heavyweight title over Francois Botha.

Belfort will make his return to the ring against Holyfield for the first time since 2006. The UFC legend was supposed to continue his MMA career in ONE Championship before ultimately opting to transition full-time into the world of boxing.

Do you think Evander Holyfield has a chance against Vitor Belfort, despite his age?