Jorge Masvidal isn’t one to avoid picking a fight, and he wants to make that perfectly clear to the controversial personalities Jake and Logan Paul in the event that he competes in boxing in the future.

Masvidal hasn’t fought since UFC 261, suffering a brutal knockout and second-straight loss to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. He’s voiced his intentions to return to the UFC later this year, possibly against Nick Diaz depending on what happens at UFC 266.

Masvidal picked his teammate and friend, Tyron Woodley to knock out Jake in their recent boxing match in Cleveland, OH. But, Woodley fell short in his boxing debut and lost to Jake by split-decision in a back-and-forth war inside the ring.

Masvidal possesses some of the best technical boxing in all of MMA and wants to send a clear message to the Paul brothers that there are levels to the fight game.

“I’m gonna beat up all the Pauls,” Masvidal said during a recent interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “If they put money in my pocket, that Logan Paul dude, Jake Paul, whoever Paul dudes – if they put money in my pocket, of course, I’d like to break some Disney characters’ faces. I’ve been fighting men who have been training since 7, 8 years old to do the same thing to me what I want to do to them. Fighting guys like (the Pauls) is a bonus.”

“UFC would have to sign off, but nothing is impossible. Dana [White] doesn’t like those guys and he knows I’ll go in there and put a hurting on those kids. Maybe he does send in the fucking assassin.”

Masvidal is coming off of his debut as a promoter for his newly-founded bare-knuckle fighting promotion; Gamebred Fighting Championships. Masvidal has talked about a possible run in boxing in the past and has praised some of the best in the sport, including Manny Pacquiao.

Logan, the eldest Paul brother, is 0-1 in his boxing career after losing to fellow YouTuber KSI in his debut. Jake is an undefeated 4-0 with knockouts over former UFC welterweight Ben Askren and former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Masvidal and Jake, in particular, don’t sound like they’re on good terms after the two went back-and-forth in recent media appearances.

