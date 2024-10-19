Coach backs Jorge Masvidal to make successful UFC comeback: ‘He’s focused. He has that itch’

Veteran head coach, Mike Brown claims long-time American Top Team ace, Jorge Masvidal is most definitely “focused” ahead of a potential return to the UFC next year — claiming the Miami native has “an itch” to compete in combat sports again.

Masvidal, a former two-time welterweight title challenger during his tenure inside the Octagon, also became the inaugural symbolic BMF champion back in 2019 with a doctor’s stoppage win over Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden.

However, departing the promotion in April of last year following a fourth consecutive defeat in the form of a unanimous decision shutout against Brazilian veteran, Gilbert Burns, Masvidal has since competed in a professional boxing rematch against Diaz, suffering a controversial majority decision loss.

And earlier this month, the Gamebred Fighting Championships leader confirmed plans to fight in the promotion in the near future — potentially as soon as the opening quarter of next year, particularly if the UFC make their annual trip to his native ‘Sunshine State’.

“Good news, good stuff with them [the UFC] right now, my brothers,” Jorge Masvidal said during a recent interview. “Good stuff coming, news very soon.”

“There’s a lot of options on the freaking table,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “We haven’t narrowed down a specific one yet. Kind of waiting for a couple things to go here and fall there. Then I’m supposed to get the big word, brother — big word, big news,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I’ll tell you now: it’d be the biggest news of the year, probably.”

Jorge Masvidal “focused” on UFC return per Mike Brown

And sharing his own thoughts on a potential return to mixed martial arts for Masvidal, ATT head coach, Brown claimed the veteran welterweight striker was most certainly “focused” on making good on a return to the UFC.

“I was actually surprised when Jorge (Masvidal) came back to the gym by how good of shape he was in,” Mike Brown told MMA Junkie. “He was actually in really good shape and had clearly been training — especially his wrestling. He was jumping right in and wrestling with the best guys. He didn’t get out of shape. He’s focused, and he’s ready. He has that itch and wants to do it again. He’s obviously a big star, and there are a lot of matchups I’m sure people want to see. There’s a lot of fights I’d like to see.”