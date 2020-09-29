Jorge Masvidal is set to join President Donald Trump on a “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour across Florida this coming Saturday (October 3).

Ariel Helwani of ESPN has just broke the news to his followers on social media.

“Jorge Masvidal will join Donald Trump Jr. on a day long “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour across Florida this Saturday,” Helwani wrote. “They will hold 3 rallies in Tampa, Orlando and Miami. Their final rally will be at the American Top Team gym where they expect numerous fighters to join.”

Masvidal has been a very vocal supporter of Trump who was in attendance when ‘Gamebred’ stopped Nate Diaz at UFC 244 to claim the inaugural BMF belt. The President took time to shout out Masvidal at a recent Latino’s For Trump event, he said.

“We have some real champions here. And one I heard, in particular, I saw a very fast knockout not so long ago. Where’s Jorge? Where is Jorge? I don’t want to fight with him. Where he is? Where is he? Stand up, Jorge. Stand up. There he is.”

Trump praised Masvidal for his super quick knock out of Ben Askren, he said.

“That’s the fastest knockout. I watched his (fight when) he was fighting this young superstar who was going to great, right? They were telling me how great he is. I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings but he was supposed to be the future of the UFC but he had to go through this guy right here but it didn’t go well (for him). Did it, Jorge? What a champion you are. That was the fastest (knockout). What was it? About a second? Two seconds? You ran across the ring and the guy was gone and that was the end of it. Did they have to pay you for that evening or not? Because one second… that’s a good return. Great to have you, man. I’m a big fan. Thanks.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

