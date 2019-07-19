Jorge Masvidal Threatens To Send Yoel Romero If Dana White Doesn’t Make ‘Right Decision’

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal knows what he wants after securing the UFC record for fastest knockout in history.

“Gamebred” made quick work of Ben Askren at UFC 239 earlier this month, finishing “Funky” in five seconds with a flying knee. Now, Masvidal wants one of two opponents next. Former UFC double champ Conor McGregor, or 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman. However, UFC President Dana White recently came out against a potential matchup between Masvidal and McGregor.

As for a welterweight title shot against Usman, “The Nigerian Nightmare” is currently sidelined with an injury until the end of the year. With that being said, there are plenty of worthy contenders at 170 pounds. Whether or not Masvidal receives his shot remains to be seen. However, the former street fighter recently took to Twitter and said he’d send Cuban powerhouse and training partner, Yoel Romero, White’s way to ensure he makes the “right decision”:

“ @ danawhite better give me my shot or I’m sending @ YoelRomeroMMA to help him make the right decision # supernecessary“

@danawhite better give me my shot or I’m sending @YoelRomeroMMA to help him make the right decision #supernecessary https://t.co/tSp0ozfc8l — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 19, 2019

Romero will have his hands full at UFC 241 next month when he takes on Paulo Costa. The pair will compete on the main card of the pay-per-view (PPV) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on August 17.

Do you think Masvidal will get one of his two requested fights against either McGregor or Usman?