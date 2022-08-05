UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has sent a message of support to his former opponent Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis ahead of his upcoming rematch with Stevie Ray at the PFL Playoffs.

Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis squared off in the octagon at UFC 241. The bout was Nate Diaz’s first fight since his 2016 rematch with Conor McGregor whilst Pettis was coming off a spectacular superman punch KO over Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

The fight was a competitive back and forth, with both men having moments of success. However, Diaz’s pressure-based boxing style was enough to see him pick up the judge’s decision. Diaz has not won a fight since that bout, and is currently set to fight out the last bout on his contract against Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279.

Pettis would compete in the UFC three more times following the loss to Diaz, picking up wins over Alex Morono and Donald Cerrone, as well as coming up short against Carlos Diego Ferreira. Since then, Pettis has switched promotions and now plies his trade in the PFL.

He has had mixed success with the PFL, losing both his fights in the first season with the promotion. However, a first-round triangle submission win over Myles Price ensured he would be a part of the PFL’s 2022 playoffs. Despite this, the former UFC champ still had to compete in the second PFL season bout, where he took on Scotland’s Stevie Ray.

Ray shocked many viewers by locking up a modified twister submission on Pettis in the second round, forcing ‘Showtime’ to tap out. This ensured that not only would Ray become a part of the Playoffs, but he would also immediately rematch Anthony Pettis.

The rematch takes place this Friday, and Nate Diaz has reached out to send a message of support to Pettis, posting the following to his Twitter account: “Good luck to the homie @Showtimepettis kiickass tomorrow at @PFLMMA.”

