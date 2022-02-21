UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal is laser-focused ahead of his fight against Colby Covington, but he wants another shot at Nate Diaz before it’s all said and done.

Masvidal and Covington will square off in the main event of UFC 272 in Las Vegas. Their bad blood stems from their former time as teammates at American Top Team in south Florida and subsequent fallout.

Masvidal is looking to back in the win column following back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman. His last victory came against Diaz at UFC 244 via doctor’s stoppage in their infamous BMF title match.

Talks of a rematch between Masvidal and Diaz have circulated since their first matchup. It was widely expected they would have an immediate rematch following UFC 244, but contract negotiations never materialized.

During a recent Q+A session on Rumble, Masvidal addressed the possibility of a rematch against Diaz and blasted him in the process.

Jorge Masvidal Blasted Nate Diaz Regarding Potential Rematch

“That mother f** doesn’t want it, man,” Masvidal said of Diaz. “I almost damn near killed him, I beat him an inch within his f**king skinny life. You saw his last fight with Leon, I was like, man, they make that mistake and put this guy in there with me again, you know? He’s not trying to fight.

“That little fu**ing broomstick keeps talking, you’re going to have to go at some point, you know. [When] I take Colby’s a** out, if I gotta wait for Usman, it could be you that gets this a**whooping, bro… Let’s f**king go, man, I’m gonna break your fu**ing face, bro.” (h/t SportsKeeda)

After getting word of Masvidal’s comments, Diaz appeared to respond in a tweet.

If it was real real it wouldn’t take place in the cage quit playin — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 21, 2022

Diaz hasn’t fought in the cage since his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. He and Dustin Poirier have teased a fight against each other in 2022, but nothing has been announced or is reported to be in the works.

Do you think we’ll ever see Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.