Jorge Masvidal offered UFC 317 return this summer by surging welterweight star: ‘It would be out of this world’

Continually linked with an Octagon return, Jorge Masvidal has once more been called out by surging Welsh contender, Oban Elliott, who suggests the duo could feature in a “out of this world” pairing at UFC 317 in June.

Masvidal, a former two-time welterweight title challenger and the inaugural symbolic BMF titleholder in the promotion, has been sidelined from the organization since 2023.

And linked heavily in recent months with a stunning return to the Octagon, Miami veteran, Jorge Masvidal recently confirmed his departure from long-time agents, First Round Management, controversially signing with rival, Ali Abdelaziz and Dominance MMA.

Yet to book his return to action for the first time since a controversial decision loss to Nate Diaz in a boxing rematch last year, Jorge Masvidal has been the subject of multiple callouts.

Firstly, the Floridian was offered a route back to action by perennial lightweight challenger, Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit, ultimately to no avail.

Oban Elliott stakes claim for UFC 317 fight with Jorge Masvidal

However, surging Welsh prospect, Elliott has once more staked his claim for a massive fight against Masvidal — today claiming the duo should duke it out during International Fight Week.

I think (Jorge) Masvidal [during] International Fight Week,” Oban Elliott told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “Come on, that would be out of this world. But I think someone like (Vicente) Luque. He’s just at the bottom of the top 15. I think someone like Luque would be good. Maybe Luque.

“But they [the UFC] offered me Jake Matthews in Australia, but I was injured,” Elliott explained. “We told him there’s no problem with the matchup there, but can’t do that timeframe. I can’t fight injured anymore.”

In the midst of a disappointing four-fight losing skid, Masvidal most recently dropped a one-sided unanimous decision loss to fellow former title challenger, Gilbert Burns on home soil in ‘The Sunshine State’ two years ago.