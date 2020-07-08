Jorge Masvidal Reacts To Nearly Encountering Kamaru Usman At Hotel

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal came super close to encountering Kamaru Usman at a Las Vegas hotel leading up to their UFC 251 fight this weekend.

The clip — which was seen in the first Embedded episode for UFC 251 — went viral especially as the pair don’t like each other. Masvidal notably claimed he would break Usman’s face if they ended up meeting in public as well.

Masvidal Wishes He Ran Into Usman

So what would have happened if a couple of seconds led to them meeting each other?

Masvidal — who revealed that it trippy to watch that moment — wishes that had happened, but not for the reason you would think.

“I didn’t know about it until they showed me the video, and that was pretty (expletive) trippy, man,” Masvidal said on “SportsCenter” on Tuesday night (via MMA Junkie). “That was a little surreal, because I have great peripherals, but I just happened to look right at my phone, and I had just gotten my eyes dilated, as well, so I had those funky glasses on. So I really couldn’t see that well and, man, it just happened. …

“The bigger part of me wishes I had run into him. Just had a ‘hello, how are you’ type thing, you know? Nothing crazy.”

Masvidal steps in on six days notice to face Usman for the welterweight title in the new UFC 251 headliner taking place Saturday in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

What do you think of Masvidal’s comments?