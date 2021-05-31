Jorge Masvidal is excited to get his new bare-knuckle MMA organization underway.

The BMF title holder announced last month that he would be starting his own bare-knuckle MMA promotion, Gamebred Fighting Championship. While we’ve seen public interest in bare-knuckle fighting grow in the past few years with promotions like BKFC, we haven’t seen any bare-knuckle MMA organizations gain traction. Masvidal is hoping that having a promotion with his name attached to it will help the sport rise to prominence.

After the headlining bout for the inaugural event was announced earlier this week, Masvidal took to his Instagram account to share the good news with his fans.

“Breaking News Gamebred Fighting Championship 1 will be on Friday, June 18th in Biloxi, Mississippi,” Masvidal wrote. “Our first ever Professional Bare Knuckle MMA event will be headlined by Jason ‘The Kid’ Knight vs ‘Felony’ Charles Bennett. Watch it live and exclusively on the BKTV App!”

Jason Knight had a 9-fight run with the UFC and Charles Bennett is a former PRIDE star. Masvidal is hoping that having recognizable names at the top of the card will draw in more viewers. While this is Masvidal’s first time officially promoting a show, he has 20 years in the fight business and was a protégé of Kimbo Slice when he was running his underground fight ring.

What’s next for Masvidal inside the cage is yet to be seen. He is coming off a brutal knockout loss to Kamaru Usman in the main event of last month’s UFC 261. While his main focus right now is obviously making sure the June 18 event goes off without a hitch, it will be interesting to see if he is able to rebound off the high profile defeat.

Will you be watching Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Fighting Championship? Let us know!