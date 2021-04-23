Ahead of his welterweight title fight at UFC 261, Jorge Masvidal has announced he is set to launch his own MMA promotion – Gamebred Fighting Championship.

Masvidal took to social media to drop the news that alongside hip hop artist AA Anuel, he would be launching a bare knuckle MMA promotion with their first event taking place on June 25 in Miami.

“Huge news for true fight fans as me and the one and only @anuel have teamed up to bring you the most vicious fights we could think of Bare Knuckle MMA,” Masvidal wrote on Instagram. “That’s right no gloves same rules and the first fight will be in Miami on June 25. Every fighter will be outfitted by Anuel’s clothing Brand which translated in English means “Real Until Death” #andnew #realhastalamuerte Gamebred Fighting Championship.”

According to MMA Fighting the new promotion has signed a one-year broadcast deal with Bare Knuckle TV, which will exclusively air its content. Any fighter who signs with Gamebred Fighting Championship will have a clause in their contract which allows them to leave for the UFC should they receive an offer.

Masvidal is just one day from his second shot at the welterweight title. ‘Street Jesus’ will rematch Kamaru Usman in the UFC 261 main event. The fan favourite previously fell to a decision defeat after he accepted a fight with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ on six days’ notice. Masvidal expects things to be different in the rematch now that he has a full camp behind him.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal will find success with Gamebred Fighting Championship?