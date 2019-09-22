Jorge Masvidal Promises Second-To-Second Violence Against Nate Diaz

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are set to take part in, arguably, the most highly-anticipated fight of the year.

Masvidal and Diaz will square off at 170 pounds, with the winner likely being the next challenger for the welterweight title. “Gamebred” was a guest fighter at last night’s (Sat. September 21, 2019) UFC Mexico City card, and spoke to media during the event. When discussing his fight with Diaz, Masvidal promised second-to-second violence. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“I promise them just violence, totally, second to second,” Masvidal said. “I’m not going to stop until my heart stops or they have ended the fight. That’s my mentality for all my fights. In this fight, it’s a bit more because my opponent has the same mentality as me. He wants to destroy me completely, and that gives me the extra motivation that sometimes you need, that I haven’t had in years, to motivate me to wake up earlier, to go to bed earlier, to eat a little better when I’m not in Mexico, with more discipline.

“I have to entertain the people. If you have to pay the money that you work hard to earn, the people that work construction, the people that cut grass, have to pay money, that people have an option. They want to see violence, and if they want to see violence they’re going to pay for that and not going to choose him.

“They’re not going to pick the people that don’t give it their all in the sport, that don’t try to risk it, that want to win for the smallest thing, most minimal thing possible. I’m not like that. I want to win. I want to give it my all.”

Diaz ended a three-year layoff in August with a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Pettis. After dispatching of the former lightweight champion, Diaz called out Masvidal to defend his self-anointed “Baddest Mother F*cker” Championship against next. Masvidal is on a two-fight win streak, knocking out each of his opponents in vicious fashion.

The first came against Darren Till in London, as Masvidal starched the Englishman in the second round. Next, he pulled off the fastest knockout in UFC history against Ben Askren, finishing “Funky” in five seconds with a flying knee. With a potential win over Diaz, it’s almost impossible to deny Masvidal a title opportunity next.

What do you make of Masvidal’s promise of violence against Diaz at UFC 244?