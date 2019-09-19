Jorge Masvidal & Nate Diaz First-Ever Faceoff Before UFC 244 (Video)

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Thurs. September 19, 2019) the UFC held their UFC 244 press conference featuring both Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

All the action took place from The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City. Both Masvidal and Diaz fielded questions for the media before facing off for the first time. You can check out the face-off below, courtesy of the UFC Europe Twitter account.

Diaz and Masvidal will main event the UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden on November 2. Masvidal is on a two-fight win streak in which he has knocked out both of his opponents in vicious fashion. The first finish came earlier this year in London when “Gamebred” planted Darren Till in front of his native crowd. Then, he pulled off the fastest knockout in UFC history at five seconds when he defeated Ben Askren at UFC 239.

As for Diaz, he ended a three-year layoff last month with a decision victory over Anthony Pettis. After calling out Masvidal, the two are now booked for MSG with the one-off Baddest Mother F*cker Championship, that UFC president Dana White will provide the winner with, on the line.

What do you think about the matchup between Masvidal and Diaz at UFC 244? Who will you be rooting for between the two fan favorites?