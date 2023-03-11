UFC star Jorge Masvidal scoffs at potential Jake Paul fight: ‘He isn’t ready for that heat’

The UFC’s ‘BMF’ Jorge Masvidal is open to a potential fight with Jake Paul, but he does not believe Paul can handle him.

Since his split decision against Tommy Fury in the first professional loss of Paul’s boxing career, he certainly has not failed to make headlines.

Paul was seen running away from the altercation which generated intense criticism online.

Just two days ago, TMZ captured video of Paul being confronted by Floyd Mayweather and his team after a Miami Heat game.

Masvidal and Paul, who have discussed a boxing event in the past, don’t exactly get along either.

Although, this was not always the case. When Paul was preparing for his boxing match with Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal took Paul in and helped him prepare for the fight.

Once Paul defeated Askren and signed a contract to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, that’s where things started to go downhill.

“Yeah, so he started acting like a h*e. He switched up randomly one day; it was like. You know he has the same manager as Tyron, so of course, when I signed the deal with Tyron and then boom like he’s instantly like ‘F**k Jake Paul, Tyron’s going to beat this guy’s ass’. But I’m like, weren’t you the one asking me to hang out and do your little YouTube videos and shit?”

Their feud began to escalate and Paul ended up offering Jorge Masvidal $5 million plus a percentage of the pay-per-view to entice him into a fight.

Masvidal responded to the offer on Twitter, and not much word of the matchup developed since then.

1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. https://t.co/2rcWvGyBl3 — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021

Jorge Masvidal distances himself from potential Jake Paul fight

However, since Paul’s defeat to Fury, Masvidal took his thoughts to the DAZN Boxing Show, and said that he still believes Paul would not stand a chance against him.

“Jake Paul wouldn’t be ready for that heat,” Jorge Masvidal said.

The 38-year-old MMA veteran has rallied 50 professional fights up to this point in his career, with his stardom peaking in 2019 as he headlined Madison Square Garden for the ‘BMF’ belt.

Masival has not yet given up on his UFC title dreams after failing to dethrone Kamaru Usman twice, and he will return at UFC 287 to face the dangerous Gilbert Burns.

As for Paul, there are countless opportunities that await him, while a rematch with Fury seems to be the most likely to happen.