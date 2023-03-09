Video – Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather involved in altercation at Miami Heat game: ‘Let’s bust him up’

Footage has emerged over night of former undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul and former multiple-time world champion, Floyd Mayweather involved n a heated altercation at a Miami Heat basketball match, with Paul running from the former world champion and his entourage of personnel, after one shouts “let’s bust him up”.

Paul, a former unbeaten professional boxer, saw his undefeated streak come to an end in Saudi Arabia last month, with Manchester-born boxer and reality television star, Tommy Fury handing the Ohio native a close, split decision loss to Riyadh.

As for Mayweather, the former multiple-weight boxing world champion, headlined an exhibition card in London, England in recent weeks against former Bellator MMA contender and Geordie Shore alum, Aaron Chalmers, as part of his recent string of exhibition boxing matches.

Jake Paul flees altercation with ex-boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather

In footage posted by TMZ, Paul can be seen on camera alongside Mayweather and a slew of the latter’s entourage – with a member of the group asking when they plan on “busting” up the outspoken Ohio native.

Altercation between Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/0GXKC5ptl2 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 9, 2023



Attempting to back away from the entourage, which Paul claims was at least 50 deep, the YouTuber then back pedals entirely, and runs from the situation, with members of Mayweather’s team goading him and questioning why he is sprinting away.

“So I’m leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere,” Jake Paul posted on Instagram. “Out of some side alley waiting for me outside of the stadium. They’re like, ‘What’s up, what’s all that talk now?’”

“I’m like, first of all, what did I say to you Floyd?” Jake Paul continues. “I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it? Come on, bro. Then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me trying to jump me. I’m out that b*tch.”

With talks of a potential July rematch with Fury rumbling on, Paul recently claimed that a wet dream ahead of his February fight with the former Love Island contestant ruined his preparations for the fight – leading to a diminished performance.