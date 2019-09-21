Jorge Masvidal Reveals How Much Longer He Plans On Fighting

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal knows how much longer he plans to fight before deciding to call it a career.

Masvidal is approaching the biggest bout of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He’ll headline UFC 244 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden on November 2. The Miami native takes on Nate Diaz for the one-off Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. Ahead of the bout, Masvidal spoke to Sports Center to preview the matchup.

“Gamebred” revealed during the interview that he only plans on fighting for four more years before finally retiring from the sport.

“This year is going to be a great year, next year is going to be even better,” Masvidal said. I got about four years left in me.”

At 170 pounds, Masvidal has never looked better during his run inside the Octagon. He’s on a two-fight vicious knockout streak at the moment. Earlier this year, Masvidal knocked out Darren Till in the second round of their UFC London headliner.

He followed that up with a five-second record-breaking knockout of Ben Askren at UFC 239. Now, he has the opportunity to pick up a massive victory and secure himself a 170-pound title shot with a win over Diaz.

What do you think about Masvidal only planning to fight for four more years?