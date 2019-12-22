Jorge Masvidal Hits Back At Critics Regarding Conor McGregor Fight

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal believes he is validated in campaigning for a Conor McGregor fight.

Although “Gamebred” previously went along with UFC president Dana White’s comments that he was too big for McGregor, he now appears to want the fight more and more. After all, Masvidal has plenty of options and the welterweight title might even be his lowest preference.

When asked recently if he would prefer a fight with Kamaru Usman or McGregor, Masvidal responded as expected:

“Conor is not always going to be around,” Masvidal said in a recent interview with Fansided (via MMA Junkie). “Whoever has that belt at the time will always be there. There will always be a 170-pound champion. What is the big deal if this guy [Masvidal] that’s been in the sport 16 (expletive) years goes on and gets a paycheck? I’m fighting a (expletive) killer, a two-time champion, a guy that’s a sniper with his left hand – and I’m also going to make a paycheck.

“So what’s the problem with that? There is no problem with that. It’s just some of the casual fans who have been watching the sport for three to five years, and they think they’re (expletive) diehard fans or hardcore fans. No, I’m the one. It’s been 16 years I’ve been doing this, my brother. My lineage goes way, way back then. Before I was even in question to get this title shot, I had to go and get famous. You know how hard that (expletive) was? I had to get (expletive) famous, man, go viral and (expletive), before they’d even consider giving me the title.”

Masvidal certainly has a point and it’s not like the’s the champion of the division where a fight with McGregor would hold things up.

However, the Irishman is facing Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on January 18 first. Though things will depend on how things play out on that occasion, a McGregor vs. Masvidal fight is certainly not out of the question.

Do you want to see that fight?