Jorge Masvidal Says Heads Will Pop When His UFC 244 Pay Is Revealed

There’s a ton of hype for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans heading into the UFC 244 pay-per-view (PPV) event in November.

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will go head-to-head after the former called “Gamebred” out at UFC 241 after a victory over Anthony Pettis. Now, Masvidal and Diaz headline the Madison Square Garden card.

However, the most important aspect of the fight for Masvidal is his paycheck, which he tells ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show,” will make heads pop when his numbers are revealed.

“I’m getting paid and not played, that’s for sure,” Masvidal said. “Listen, your boy is happy, man. They took care of me, man. And now here we go, because there’s going to be a lot of bitches coming out, saying – and when I mean bitches, I’m never talking about my female listeners, fans, or anybody – no.

“It’s particular individuals that are bitches, that are attention whores, that are very salty individuals, they’re already salty. But when these numbers come out, man, some heads are going to pop.”

Masvidal has certainly earned the payday. The longtime veteran is on a two-fight vicious knockout streak over the likes of Ben Askren and Darren Till. His win over Askren earlier this year is the fastest in UFC history at five seconds, as he caught “Funky” with a flying knee on an immediate takedown attempt.

He’ll take on Diaz, who returned after a three-year layoff to trounce a former lightweight champion. The winner could very well be next in line to challenge for the 170-pound strap.

What do you think about Masvidal claiming heads will pop when his UFC 244 pay is revealed?