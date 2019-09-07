UFC Drops Epic Promo For Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal At UFC 244

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz was serious about keeping active now that he’s back inside the Octagon.

It was announced this morning that Diaz will headline UFC 244 on pay-per-view (PPV) against Jorge Masvidal from Madison Square Garden on November 2. Diaz called Masvidal out last month after his UFC 241 victory over Anthony “Showtime” Pettis in California. After the callout, the mixed martial arts (MMA) world went crazy for the matchup, thus forcing the UFC to put it together.

Now, the Las Vegas-based promotion has released a promo for the November showdown. Check it out here:

Both Diaz and Masvidal have been in peak form as of late. Diaz ended a three-year layoff last month when he outclassed Pettis at UFC 241. As for Masvidal, he’s on a two-fight knockout streak. He finished Darren Till in devastating fashion in London earlier this year. “Gamebred” followed that up with the fastest knockout in UFC history, sending Ben Askren into the shadow realm in five seconds at UFC 239.

Now, two of MMA’s hottest stars at the moment will main event one of the UFC’s biggest shows of the year from Madison Square Garden.

What do you think of the UFC’s promo for Diaz vs. Masvidal at UFC 244?